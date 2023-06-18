Roblox | Anime Racing Clicker Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Racing Clicker is an anime racing game created by Clicker House. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Racing Clicker’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Anime Racing Clicker

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Racing Clicker. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/17 and new codes were added.’

WizardKing – 1 Lucky + 1 Shuriken + 1 XP Potions (NEW)

– 1 Lucky + 1 Shuriken + 1 XP Potions (NEW) UnagiyaShop – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards TailsBeast – 2 Free Shuriken Boosts

– 2 Free Shuriken Boosts Visit80M – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards LikeGoal65k – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards SAOFTW – 3 Potions

– 3 Potions AmazingCommunity – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards LikeGoal5k – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards Release – Free Ninja

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Racing Clicker

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Racing Clicker on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the right bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Racing Clicker

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Racing Clicker that are no longer redeemable.

EggsPlease – 200 Free Eggs

– 200 Free Eggs Easter2023 – 100 Free Eggs

– 100 Free Eggs DarkTitan – 2 Free Shuriken Boosts

– 2 Free Shuriken Boosts LuckyTime – 2 Free Super Lucky Boost

– 2 Free Super Lucky Boost DarkSea – Hero XP Boost

– Hero XP Boost DarkDragon – Hero XP Boost

– Hero XP Boost Hardcore – Free Lucky Boost

– Free Lucky Boost Chainsaw – Hero Boost

– Hero Boost Doubledown – 2 Free Shuriken Boost

– 2 Free Shuriken Boost FreePetPlease – Free Hero

– Free Hero ChristmasEvent – 50 free Gingerbread

– 50 free Gingerbread HeroLevelHype – 2x Hero XP Potion

– 2x Hero XP Potion VoidOP – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards LikeGoal30k – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards TrickOrTreat – 5 free Candy

– 5 free Candy VisitGoal10M – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards LikeGoal10k – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards SpinWheel – Free Boosts & Rewards

– Free Boosts & Rewards LikeGoal500 – Free Boosts

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.