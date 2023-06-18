Roblox | Anime Rifts Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Rifts is an anime fighter game created by 【 Witch Hunter Barracks 】. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Rifts’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Rifts

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Rifts. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/17 and new codes were added.’

thankyou – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

almostback – Redeem code for 3 hours of Double XP (NEW)

fairytailmonth – Redeem code for 1 hour of Double XP (NEW)

SubToTaklaman – Redeem code for 6 Hours of Double Everything

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Rifts

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Rifts on the platform of your choice. Click on the settings icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) The code should auto redeem with a success message above the window. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Rifts

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Rifts that are no longer redeemable.

keepyourultrainstinctkakarot – Redeem code for 1 Hour of Double Everything

yami2out – Redeem code for free rewards

oldbeerusisback – Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

moredemonslayersoonmaybe – Redeem code for 1 Hour of Double Everything

whydisrespectthegreenman – Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

demonslayersoon – Redeem code for free rewards

gasstationworker – Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

piety – Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

ssj44vegeta – Redeem code for 50,000 Zeni

takingitslow – Redeem code for 30 Minutes of Double Everything

release – Redeem code for 60 Minutes of Double Everything

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.