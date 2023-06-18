Roblox | Anime Rising Fighting Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Rising Fighting is an anime fighter game created by Speed Block. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Rising Fighting’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Rising Fighting

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Rising Fighting. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/17 and new codes were added.’

UPDATE7 – Redeem for free Rewards (New)

– Redeem for free Rewards (New) SWORDWORLD – Redeem for free Rewards (New)

– Redeem for free Rewards (New) CHAINSAW – Redeem for free Rewards

– Redeem for free Rewards TRIALS😊 – Redeem for free Rewards

– Redeem for free Rewards 10KLIKES – Redeem for free Rewards

– Redeem for free Rewards SORRYFORTRIAL2 – Redeem for Free Rewards

– Redeem for Free Rewards UPDATE4 – Redeem for Free Rewards

– Redeem for Free Rewards HEROWORLD – Redeem for Free Rewards

– Redeem for Free Rewards BIZAREWORLD – Redeem for Free Rewards

– Redeem for Free Rewards HOLLOWWORLD – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts UPDATE3 – Redeem for Free Boosts

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Rising Fighting

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Rising Fighting on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird codes icon on the right middle of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Rising Fighting

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Rising Fighting that are no longer redeemable.

UPDATE6 – Redeem for free Rewards

– Redeem for free Rewards SAINS – Redeem for free Rewards

– Redeem for free Rewards GRIMOIRES – Redeem for Free Rewards

– Redeem for Free Rewards ONEHITMAN – Redeem for Free Rewards

– Redeem for Free Rewards SORRYFORTRIAL – Redeem for 500 Cards

– Redeem for 500 Cards 2MILLIONVISITS – Redeem for 2 Luck Potions

– Redeem for 2 Luck Potions SORRYFORTIMETRIAL – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 5KLIKES! – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 1MVISITS! – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts DARKCLOVER – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts RAGNAROK – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts SRRYFORRAIDS – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts IHAVEROBLOX – Redeem for a 2x Power Potions

– Redeem for a 2x Power Potions RAIDREWRITE – Redeem for a Free Boost

– Redeem for a Free Boost 2KLIKES – Redeem for a Potion Boost

– Redeem for a Potion Boost 1KLIKES – Redeem for a Free Boost

– Redeem for a Free Boost KAIZEMWORLD – Redeem for 2x Luck Potions

– Redeem for 2x Luck Potions ANTWORLD – Redeem for 2x Damage Potions

– Redeem for 2x Damage Potions Release – Redeem for 100 Power

