Roblox | Anime Souls Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Souls Simulator is an anime clicker game created by Anime Shadow Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Souls Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Anime Souls Simulator
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Souls Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 6/17 and new codes were added.’
- update22 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions (NEW)
- 100KLIKES – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- subopen – 10 Free spins
- leozimgamers – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- OPENSAMU – 100 Energy & 1 Damage Point
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Souls Simulator
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Anime Souls Simulator on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the blue checkmark icon on the left side of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click the arrow.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Anime Souls Simulator
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Souls Simulator that are no longer redeemable.
- update21 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update20 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update19 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- bruhheroranks – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update18 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- heroesbug – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- theshutdown – Free Bloods
- update17 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update16 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update15 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update14 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- onibeautiful – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- 90klikes – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- mathbeautiful – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update13 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- defenseveryop – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update12 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- leozimbeautiful – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- 1mgroupmembers – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- meteorshowers – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- swordbugged – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update11 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- 80klikes – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- morebuffs – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- fastshutdown – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update10 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- badaccessories – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- infinitesouls – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- sorryforglobalboss – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update9 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- sorryguys – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update8 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- 70klikes – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update7 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- UPDATE6 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- 60KLIKES – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update5 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update4.5 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update4 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- THXGUYS1 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- THXGUYS2 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- 45klikes – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- 35klikes – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- sorryforshutdowns2 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- UPDATE3 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- UPDATE3DELAY – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- update2.5 – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
- sorryforkaido – 30 Free Spins
- 35klikes – Free Energy, Souls, & Potions
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.