Roblox | Anime Universe Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Universe Simulator is an anime fighter game created by AspireWorks – Simulators. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Universe Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Universe Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Universe Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/17 and no new codes were added.’

onepunch – Redeem for free in-game rewards

sry4shutdown – Redeem for 3 cursed notes

5KLIKES – Redeem for free in-game rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Universe Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Universe Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the left middle of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click the green triangle. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Universe Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Universe Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

INFINITYxDUNGEON – Redeem for free in-game rewards

QUIRKY – Redeem for free in-game rewards

RUMBLING – Redeem for free in-game rewards

SWORDSMITH – Redeem for free in-game rewards

BIZARRE – Redeem for free in-game rewards

1GRAND – Redeem for 1x Yen Potion

release – Redeem for 1x Luck Potion & 1x Cursed Note

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.