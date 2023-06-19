Roblox | Anime Warriors Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Warriors is an anime fighter game created by Project: Warriors. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Warriors’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Warriors

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Warriors. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/17 and no new codes were added.’

Follow@NyxunRBX – Free Crystals

– Free Crystals Follow@_DevCrow – Free Crystals

– Free Crystals Follow@Robro1030 – Free Crystals

– Free Crystals Follow@9sNoxxy – Free Crystals

– Free Crystals Follow@ZartaniaRBLX – Free Crystals

– Free Crystals Follow@dev_exile – Free Crystals

– Free Crystals Follow@Mirzoldyc – Free Crystals

– Free Crystals Follow@EchoZenkai – Free Crystals

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Warriors

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Warriors on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes Twitter bird on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Warriors

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Warriors that are no longer redeemable.

UPDATE2 – 250 free gems

– 250 free gems 2022RELEASE – 150 Crystals

– 150 Crystals RELEASE – 150 Crystals

– 150 Crystals TWITTERWENTCRAZY150K – 250 Crystals

– 250 Crystals BOOM350k – 350 Gems

– 350 Gems CRAFTINGSHERE – 150 Gems

– 150 Gems OPENTEST – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 125KTHUMBSUP – 200 Crystals

– 200 Crystals UPDATE1MH – 300 Crystals

– 300 Crystals THANKS4100KLIKES – 150 Crystals

– 150 Crystals SeventyFiveK – 100 Crystals

– 100 Crystals WOAHFiftyKLikes – 150 Crystals

– 150 Crystals Twenty5kLikes – 150 Crystals

– 150 Crystals Incredible10k – 2x EXP Booster for 30 Minutes

– 2x EXP Booster for 30 Minutes 5kL1kes – 2x Yen Booster for 30 Minutes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.