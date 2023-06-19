Roblox | Anime Warriors Simulator 2 Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Anime Warriors Simulator 2 is an anime battler game created by Enclamatic Simulators. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime Warriors Simulator 2’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime Warriors Simulator 2

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime Warriors Simulator 2. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/19 and new codes were added.’

SummerPassFixes – Redeem code for free boosts and more (NEW)

– Redeem code for free boosts and more (NEW) 75kLikes! – Redeem code for free boosts and more (NEW)

– Redeem code for free boosts and more (NEW) BizarreTown – Redeem code for free boosts and more

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Warriors Simulator 2

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime Warriors Simulator 2 on the platform of your choice. Click on the yellow shopping cart on the left side of the screen. Click on the blue Twitter codes icon on the bottom right of the new window. Click on Redeem to bring up the code entry window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime Warriors Simulator 2

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime Warriors Simulator 2 that are no longer redeemable.

GuardianFixes – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more balancefixes – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more GoldenKingdom – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more 100KMEMBERS – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more MonsterCity – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more bugfixes123 – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more WalledDistrict – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more Thanksfor50KLikes! – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more CursedHigh – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more CloverVillage – Redeem code for free boosts and more

– Redeem code for free boosts and more MagicTown – Redeem code for 2x Luck, 2x Damage, 250 Yen, and 1x Battle Ticket

– Redeem code for 2x Luck, 2x Damage, 250 Yen, and 1x Battle Ticket AntHideout – Redeem code for 2x Damage, 2x Yen Boost, 250 Yen, and 1x Battle Ticket

– Redeem code for 2x Damage, 2x Yen Boost, 250 Yen, and 1x Battle Ticket BUGFIXES – Redeem code for 2x Damage, 2x Yen, and 50 Yen

– Redeem code for 2x Damage, 2x Yen, and 50 Yen TaskFixes – Redeem code for 2x Yen 15m, 250 Yen, 1x Battle Ticket, 5x Trait Reroll Tokens

– Redeem code for 2x Yen 15m, 250 Yen, 1x Battle Ticket, 5x Trait Reroll Tokens HeroCity – Redeem code for free boosts

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.