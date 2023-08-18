Roblox | Anime World Tower Defense Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Anime World Tower Defense is a anime tower defense game created by Lazy Cat Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime World Tower Defense’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Anime World Tower Defense

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime World Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Update5 – 10 Reroll and 1K puzzle

– 10 Reroll and 1K puzzle 35KLikes – 35 Reroll and 3.5K puzzle

– 35 Reroll and 3.5K puzzle PirateKing – 15 Reroll and 1.5K puzzle

– 15 Reroll and 1.5K puzzle DemonHunt – 15 Reroll and 1.2K puzzle

– 15 Reroll and 1.2K puzzle SryForShutDownTooMuch – 15 Reroll and 1.2K puzzle

– 15 Reroll and 1.2K puzzle Atomic – 10 Reroll and 1K puzzle

– 10 Reroll and 1K puzzle 20MVisit – 20 Reroll and 2K puzzle

– 20 Reroll and 2K puzzle HaPpYAnImeW0RlD1stAn1veRsaRy – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Noclypso – 250 Puzzle Pieces

– 250 Puzzle Pieces STARDUSTCRUSADERS – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces 75KFAV – 750 Puzzle Pieces

– 750 Puzzle Pieces GETREADYTOUPDATE4 – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces AWTDRIVIVE – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces DELAYUPDATE – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces BlamSpot – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces SRY4SHUTDOWN – Puzzle Pieces

– Puzzle Pieces KingLuffy – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

How to Redeem Codes in Anime World Tower Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Anime World Tower Defense on the platform of your choice. Click Menu on the Top Left Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Anime World Tower Defense

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime World Tower Defense that are no longer redeemable.

HappyNewYears – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces 20KLikes – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces 25KLikes – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces HappyChristmas – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces UnitFollowingIsBack – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces PF2BUpdate – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces EarlyChristmas – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces ProTurtle – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces Fate – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces FateUpdateDelay – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces OitnaiWorkHard – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces 10MVisits – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces End – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces LateSummer – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces SorryForBug – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces FreeGold – Free Gold

– Free Gold NewSecret1 – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces New_6Mvisit – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces New_Yosha! – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces New_SorryWeCantRestoreYourUnitUpgradeTUT – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces New_SorryForSummonAndStoryBugged – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces AWTDRelease – Gold and Puzzle Pieces

– Gold and Puzzle Pieces XboxSupport – 1,000 Gold and 50 Puzzle Piece

– 1,000 Gold and 50 Puzzle Piece 10KLikes – 50K Gold & 25 Puzzle Pieces

– 50K Gold & 25 Puzzle Pieces GameRelease – 20k Coins

– 20k Coins SryForALotOfShutdown – 50,000 Coins

– 50,000 Coins 1Mvisit – 50K Gold, 25 Puzzle Pieces

– 50K Gold, 25 Puzzle Pieces SryF0rShutD0wn – Puzzle Pieces

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.