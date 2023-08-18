Roblox | Anime World Tower Defense Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Anime World Tower Defense is a anime tower defense game created by Lazy Cat Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Anime World Tower Defense’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Anime World Tower Defense
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Anime World Tower Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
- Update5 – 10 Reroll and 1K puzzle
- 35KLikes – 35 Reroll and 3.5K puzzle
- PirateKing – 15 Reroll and 1.5K puzzle
- DemonHunt – 15 Reroll and 1.2K puzzle
- SryForShutDownTooMuch – 15 Reroll and 1.2K puzzle
- Atomic – 10 Reroll and 1K puzzle
- 20MVisit – 20 Reroll and 2K puzzle
- HaPpYAnImeW0RlD1stAn1veRsaRy – Free Rewards
- Noclypso – 250 Puzzle Pieces
- STARDUSTCRUSADERS – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- 75KFAV – 750 Puzzle Pieces
- GETREADYTOUPDATE4 – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- AWTDRIVIVE – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- DELAYUPDATE – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- BlamSpot – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- SRY4SHUTDOWN – Puzzle Pieces
- KingLuffy – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
How to Redeem Codes in Anime World Tower Defense
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Anime World Tower Defense on the platform of your choice.
- Click Menu on the Top Left
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Anime World Tower Defense
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Anime World Tower Defense that are no longer redeemable.
- HappyNewYears – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- 20KLikes – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- 25KLikes – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- HappyChristmas – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- UnitFollowingIsBack – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- PF2BUpdate – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- EarlyChristmas – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- ProTurtle – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- Fate – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- FateUpdateDelay – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- OitnaiWorkHard – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- 10MVisits – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- End – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- LateSummer – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- SorryForBug – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- FreeGold – Free Gold
- NewSecret1 – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- New_6Mvisit – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- New_Yosha! – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- New_SorryWeCantRestoreYourUnitUpgradeTUT – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- New_SorryForSummonAndStoryBugged – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- AWTDRelease – Gold and Puzzle Pieces
- XboxSupport – 1,000 Gold and 50 Puzzle Piece
- 10KLikes – 50K Gold & 25 Puzzle Pieces
- GameRelease – 20k Coins
- SryForALotOfShutdown – 50,000 Coins
- 1Mvisit – 50K Gold, 25 Puzzle Pieces
- SryF0rShutD0wn – Puzzle Pieces
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.