Roblox | Apartment Tycoon Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Apartment Tycoon is a simulator game created by Shark Fin Studios LLC. If you are looking for the latest ‘Apartment Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Apartment Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Apartment Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/23 and no new codes were added.’

Release —Redeem for 10K Cash and 1.5K Gems

—Redeem for 10K Cash and 1.5K Gems newupdate—Redeem for 10K Cash and 1K Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Apartment Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Apartment Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the Redeem gift box on the lower left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Apartment Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Apartment Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.