Roblox | Arsenal Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Arsenal is a shooter game created by ROLVe. If you are looking for the latest ‘Arsenal’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Arsenal

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Arsenal. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/23 and no new codes were added.’

GARCELLO – Redeem code for a Free Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an Emote

– Redeem code for a Phoenix character skin POKE – Redeem code for a Poke character skin

How to Redeem Codes in Arsenal

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Arsenal on the platform of your choice. Click on the white twitter bird on the bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Arsenal

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Arsenal that are no longer redeemable.

BRUTE – Redeem code for the Eat This Calling Card

– Redeem code for the Herobrine Delinquent skin KENICOOLAWESOME – Redeem code for the Ikuno Pilot skin

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.