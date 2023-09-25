Roblox | Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Attack on Titan Evolution is a anime fighter game created by Attack on Titan Evolution. If you are looking for the latest ‘Attack on Titan Evolution’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Attack on Titan Evolution
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Attack on Titan Evolution. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
- There are currently no Active Attack on Titan Evolution Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Attack on Titan Evolution
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution on the platform of your choice.
- Go to the Menu at the Bottom
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Attack on Titan Evolution
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Attack on Titan Evolution that are no longer redeemable.
- BACKINBUSINESS – Free Gift
- BOSSxAOTE – x2 Luck for 1 Hour
- 118kLikes! – 35 Spins
- ELITEFIX! – 30 spins
- NEWChaoticRaids! – x2 luck (1 hour)
- LEGOPATCHES – 25 spins
- ENDOFEASTER – 25k Event Points
- MERRYSPINMAS – 50 spins
- HAPPYEASTER – 2x luck, 2x XP, and 50 family spins
- 110KLIKES – Free Rewards
- APRILFOOLS – Free Rewards
- 20MILLIONVISITS – 2x Luck POTION
- SorryForShutdown – 50 spins
- MAINTENANCE – 75 spins
- SOON – 25 spins
- 103KLIKES – Free Rewards
- PVPUPDATE – 50 SPINS
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS! – 2x XP Potion + 2x Gold Potion
- CratesFix – 15,000 Gold
- FamilyFix – 300 Spins
- 16MILLIONVISITS – 4k Gold + 10 Spins
- Progress – 3k Gold + 25 Spins
- Return – 13k Gold + 15 Spins
- 90kLikes – 40 Spins
- BossStudiosBack – 2x EXP (1Hour)
- ShiftingComeback – 20 Spins
- DecemberSoSoon? – 25 Spins
- EReNYeAGeR – 35 Spins
- CaleBArlerT – 2x EXP (1 Hour)
- PRAYFORPAN – 50 Spins
- AbnormalVotes – x2 Luck (1 Hour)
- SORRY – 2 x2 Luck (1 Hour)
- 80KLIKES – 35 Spins
- “BossLuck” – 2x Luck for 1 Hour
- ATTACKTITAN – 50 Spins
- TITANSHIFTINGSOON – 35 spins
- MaidFitOUT – 40 spins
- BossStudio – 1 hour x2 Luck
- OnePieceCrates – 40 spins
- BASEBALLPITCH – 2x Exp for 1 Hour
- SAVEHISTORIA – 40 Spins
- BOSSGIFT – 2x Luck for 1 Hour
- 40KLIKES – 12,000 Gold (MUST BE LEVEL 5)
- NEWSTUDIO – 40 Spins
- 50KLIKES – 12k gold
- 5MVISITS – 40 spins
- 100KFAVS – 25 Spins (MUST BE LEVEL 5)
- 35KLIKES – 25 Spins (MUST BE LEVEL 5)
- 30KLIKES – 25 spins
- 2MVISITS – 25 spins
- 2MVISITS+ – 25 spins
- 25KLIKES – 25 spins and x2 XP Boost for 1 Hour
- 20KLIKES – 75 spins (MUST BE LEVEL 5)
- 75KFAVS – 75 spins (MUST BE LEVEL 5)
- 1MVISITS – 125 spins (MUST BE LEVEL 5)
- AOTERELEASE – 200 spins + XP (MUST BE LEVEL 15)
- STRESSTEST – Redeem code for 25 Free Spins
- 10KLIKES – Redeem code for 50 Spins
- PEAK – Redeem code for 175 spins
- FIXES – Redeem code for $10,000 in game cash
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.