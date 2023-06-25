Roblox | Baby Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Baby Simulator is a simulator game created by Broken Wand Studios. If you are looking for the latest ‘Baby Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Baby Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Baby Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/23 and new codes were added.’

pet —Redeem for 250 coins (NEW)

—Redeem for 250 coins (NEW) coinsbaby —Redeem for 500 Coins

—Redeem for 500 Coins YAY —Redeem for 2,000 Happiness

—Redeem for 2,000 Happiness gems —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems Xmas— Redeem code for 200 Snowflakes

Redeem code for 200 Snowflakes snow —Redeem code for 50 Snowflakes

—Redeem code for 50 Snowflakes snowing —Redeem code for 150 Snowflakes

—Redeem code for 150 Snowflakes HappierBaby —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward 10mvisits —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems gemazing —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems waawaa —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems gem50 —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems 100kfavs —Redeem for 25 Gems

—Redeem for 25 Gems gem20 —Redeem for 20 Gems

—Redeem for 20 Gems update2 —Redeem for 200 Coins

—Redeem for 200 Coins space —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins Twitter2 —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins zzz —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins richbaby —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins Twitter1 —Redeem for 50 Coins

—Redeem for 50 Coins launch—Redeem for 50 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Baby Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Baby Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the Codes present icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Baby Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Baby Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

marsbaby —Redeem for 50 Happiness

—Redeem for 50 Happiness 5mvisits —Redeem for 50 Happiness

—Redeem for 50 Happiness mamma —Redeem for 50 Happiness

—Redeem for 50 Happiness happierbaby —Redeem for 50 Happiness

—Redeem for 50 Happiness secretcode —Redeem for 50 Happiness

—Redeem for 50 Happiness happybaby —Redeem for 50 Happiness

—Redeem for 50 Happiness talkingbaby —Redeem for 50 Happiness

—Redeem for 50 Happiness dadda —Redeem for 50 Happiness

—Redeem for 50 Happiness yum—Redeem for 25 Peppermint

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.