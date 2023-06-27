Roblox | Banana Eats Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Banana Eats is a horror puzzle game created by @RyCitrus. If you are looking for the latest ‘Banana Eats’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Banana Eats

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Banana Eats. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/23 and new codes were added.’

MELTING – Redeem code for Melting Skin (NEW)

– Redeem code for Melting Skin (NEW) PRIDE – Redeem code for 250 coins

How to Redeem Codes in Banana Eats

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Banana Eats on the platform of your choice. Enter the Lobby. Click on the Green Star icon on the bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Banana Eats

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Banana Eats that are no longer redeemable.

BOO – Redeem code for a Free Beacon

– Redeem code for a Free Beacon HAPPYBIRTHDAY – Redeem code for a Rotten Banana Skin

– Redeem code for a Rotten Banana Skin SUMMER – Redeem code for Free Coins

– Redeem code for Free Coins 400MILLION – Redeem code for a Free Banana

– Redeem code for a Free Banana NEWMAP – Redeem code for a Free Beacon

– Redeem code for a Free Beacon PINK – Redeem code for a Free Beacon

– Redeem code for a Free Beacon SNOWY – Redeem code for a Free Beacon

– Redeem code for a Free Beacon HAPPYHOLIDAYS – Redeem code for the 2021 Christmas Ornament

– Redeem code for the 2021 Christmas Ornament THANKFUL – Redeem code for Free Coins

– Redeem code for Free Coins FREECOINS – Redeem code for Free Coins

– Redeem code for Free Coins 300MILLION – Redeem code for a Gilded Banana

– Redeem code for a Gilded Banana FREECOINS – Redeem code for 200 Coins

– Redeem code for 200 Coins HAPPYBIRTHDAY – Redeem code for a Free Anniversary Skin

– Redeem code for a Free Anniversary Skin QUARTERBILLION – Redeem code for a Free Banana Skin

– Redeem code for a Free Banana Skin 200MILLION – Redeem code for a 200-Mil Special Banana Skin

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.