Roblox | Base Raiders Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Base Raiders is a raiding game created by Base Productions. If you are looking for the latest ‘Base Raiders’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Base Raiders

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Base Raiders. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/23 and no new codes were added.’

BASKET – Redeem this for a Stone Basket

How to Redeem Codes in Base Raiders

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Base Raiders on the platform of your choice. Click on the sawblade icon on the left side of the screen. Click on the twitter icon in the bottom left of the new window. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Base Raiders

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Base Raiders that are no longer redeemable.

Metaverse – Redeem this for a rare crate

– Redeem this for a rare crate amazing – Redeem this for 10,000 Cash

– Redeem this for 10,000 Cash rocket – Redeem this for a Speed Boost

– Redeem this for a Speed Boost base – Redeem this for 10,000 Cash

– Redeem this for 10,000 Cash LOWGRAV – Redeem this for Low Gravity Giver

– Redeem this for Low Gravity Giver Yellow – Redeem this for 1 Banana Dropper

– Redeem this for 1 Banana Dropper EXTRAHEALTH – Redeem this for a Health Increase Boost

– Redeem this for a Health Increase Boost uncommon – Redeem this for an uncommon crate

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.