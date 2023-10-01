Roblox | Block Defense Codes (Updated October 2023)

The Roblox game Block Defense is a building simulator game created by RedManta. If you are looking for the latest ‘Block Defense’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Block Defense

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Block Defense. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

GAMEPAD – 1,000 Emeralds

– 1,000 Emeralds 5KTHX – 1,000 Emeralds

– 1,000 Emeralds 15KGOLDN – 1,000 Emeralds

How to Redeem Codes in Block Defense

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Block Defense on the platform of your choice. Click the Twitter Button on the Side Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Block Defense

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Block Defense that are no longer redeemable.

TY4KLIKES – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds WEEK5 – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds DOUBLEMILLION – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds ONEMILL – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds WEEK3 – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds 2FOR2 – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds NEWLOBBY – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds LIKES1000 – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

– Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds WEEK2 – Redeem code for 1,000 Emeralds

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.