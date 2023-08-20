Roblox | Blox Cards Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Blox Cards is a card game created by Chaos Organization. If you are looking for the latest ‘Blox Cards’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Blox Cards

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Blox Cards. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

THELOGISGANE —Redeem for 2500BB

—Redeem for 2500BB SOLAR —Redeem for 750 BB

—Redeem for 750 BB TEMPRELEASE4 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards JANITORISM —Redeem for 3,000 BB and Janitor Rank

—Redeem for 3,000 BB and Janitor Rank CHASEROONY —Redeem for 250 BB and Chaseroony

—Redeem for 250 BB and Chaseroony COCOAWAR —Redeem for 500 BB

—Redeem for 500 BB BLACKHOLE —Redeem for 500 BB

—Redeem for 500 BB PLAYSOLAR —Redeem for 500 BB

—Redeem for 500 BB WELCOMEAGAIN —Redeem for 1K BB

—Redeem for 1K BB RERELEASE7 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards THERETURN— Redeem for 1K BB

Redeem for 1K BB OBSERVANT —Redeem for 1,000 BB, Eagle Eyed Rank, and Biostream

—Redeem for 1,000 BB, Eagle Eyed Rank, and Biostream CHEERSFAM —Redeem for 1,000 BB and Love Potion

—Redeem for 1,000 BB and Love Potion GRRRECLIPSE—Redeem for Infinite Series Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Cards

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Blox Cards on the platform of your choice. Click the Twitter icon in the building behind you Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Blox Cards

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Blox Cards that are no longer redeemable.

BDAYTEA

SWEET

RERELEASE6

RERELEASE5

RERELEASE4

EGGY2021

EGGLOVER

MOM2021

ZANZELSWIMSUIT

RERELEASE3

RERELEASE2

RERELEASE1

LOVE2021

CHRIMBUS2020

MOBDAY17

FATHER2020

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.