Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Blox Fruits is an anime fighter game created by Gamer Robot Inc. If you are looking for the latest ‘Blox Fruits‘ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Blox Fruits
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Blox Fruits. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 6/15 and new codes were added.’
- NOOB2PRO – Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost (NEW)
- Sub2CaptainMaui – Redeem code for 2x XP
- KittGaming – Redeem code for 2x XP
- Enyu_is_Pro – Redeem code for 2x XP
- Sub2Fer999 – Redeem code for 2x XP
- Bluxxy – Redeem code for 2x XP
- JCWK – Redeem code for 2x XP
- Magicbus – Redeem code for 2x XP
- Starcodeheo – Redeem code for 2x XP
- fudd10_v2 – Redeem code for $2 Beli
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Redeem code to reset your stats
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- Sub2OfficialNoobie – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- FUDD10 – Redeem code for $1 Beli
- BIGNEWS – Redeem code for an In-Game Title
- THEGREATACE – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Redeem code to reset your stats
- Sub2Daigrock – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- Axiore – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- TantaiGaming – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- STRAWHATMAINE – Redeem code for 2x Experience
How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Blox Fruits on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the small blue Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Try.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Blox Fruits
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Blox Fruits that are no longer redeemable.
- CINCODEMAYO_BOOST – Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost
- CODE_SERVICIO – Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost
- 15B_BESTBROTHERS – Redeem code for a 60 minute 2x XP Boost
- DEVSCOOKING – Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost
- NOOB_REFUND – Redeem code to reset your stats
- TY_FOR_WATCHING – Redeem code for a 2x EXP Boost for 20 Minutes
- GAMER_ROBOT_1M – Redeem code for a 2x EXP Boost that lasts 1.5 hours
- ADMINGIVEAWAY – Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes
- SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET – Redeem code for a free start reset
- GAMERROBOT_YT – Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes
- EXP_5B – Redeem code for 2x XP
- RESET_5B – Redeem code to reset your stats
- 3BVISITS – Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP
- UPD16 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP
- 1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem code for Stat Points Reset
- 2BILLION – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP
- THIRDSEA – Redeem code to reset your stats
- UPD15 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP
- UPD14 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- ShutDownFix2 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- 1BILLION – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- XMASEXP – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- XMASRESET – Redeem code to reset your stats
- UPDATE11 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- POINTSRESET – Redeem code to reset your stats
- UPDATE10 – Redeem code to reset your stats
- CONTROL – Redeem code for 2x Experience
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.
Blox Fruits Game Description
Welcome to Blox Fruits! Embark on a journey to become the ultimate warrior with your mastery of the sword or harness the incredible power of blox fruits. Train tirelessly to claim the title of the strongest player in existence. Engage in epic battles against formidable foes and conquer mighty bosses as you navigate the vast ocean in search of hidden treasures and mysteries waiting to be unveiled.
Experience an immersive world of adventure in Blox Fruits! Set sail on a grand odyssey where the possibilities are endless. Unleash your inner warrior as you hone your skills in swordsmanship or unlock the extraordinary abilities of blox fruits.
Traverse diverse landscapes, from sprawling islands to treacherous caves, and discover ancient ruins brimming with untold riches. Engage in thrilling PvP battles against fellow players or team up with friends to take on mighty challenges together.
With frequent updates and new content, Blox Fruits promises endless excitement and endless opportunities for you to become a true legend in this captivating virtual universe.