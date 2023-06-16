Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Blox Fruits is an anime fighter game created by Gamer Robot Inc. If you are looking for the latest ‘Blox Fruits‘ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Blox Fruits

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Blox Fruits. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/15 and new codes were added.’

NOOB2PRO – Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost (NEW)

– Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost (NEW) Sub2CaptainMaui – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP KittGaming – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP Enyu_is_Pro – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP Sub2Fer999 – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP Bluxxy – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP JCWK – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP Magicbus – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP Starcodeheo – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP fudd10_v2 – Redeem code for $2 Beli

– Redeem code for $2 Beli SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Redeem code to reset your stats

– Redeem code to reset your stats SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience Sub2OfficialNoobie – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience FUDD10 – Redeem code for $1 Beli

– Redeem code for $1 Beli BIGNEWS – Redeem code for an In-Game Title

– Redeem code for an In-Game Title THEGREATACE – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Redeem code to reset your stats

– Redeem code to reset your stats Sub2Daigrock – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience Axiore – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience TantaiGaming – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience STRAWHATMAINE – Redeem code for 2x Experience

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Blox Fruits on the platform of your choice. Click on the small blue Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Try. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Blox Fruits

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Blox Fruits that are no longer redeemable.

CINCODEMAYO_BOOST – Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost CODE_SERVICIO – Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost 15B_BESTBROTHERS – Redeem code for a 60 minute 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for a 60 minute 2x XP Boost DEVSCOOKING – Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for a 20 minute 2x XP Boost NOOB_REFUND – Redeem code to reset your stats

– Redeem code to reset your stats TY_FOR_WATCHING – Redeem code for a 2x EXP Boost for 20 Minutes

– Redeem code for a 2x EXP Boost for 20 Minutes GAMER_ROBOT_1M – Redeem code for a 2x EXP Boost that lasts 1.5 hours

– Redeem code for a 2x EXP Boost that lasts 1.5 hours ADMINGIVEAWAY – Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes

– Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET – Redeem code for a free start reset

– Redeem code for a free start reset GAMERROBOT_YT – Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes

– Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes EXP_5B – Redeem code for 2x XP

– Redeem code for 2x XP RESET_5B – Redeem code to reset your stats

– Redeem code to reset your stats 3BVISITS – Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP

– Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP UPD16 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP 1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem code for Stat Points Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Points Reset 2BILLION – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP THIRDSEA – Redeem code to reset your stats

– Redeem code to reset your stats UPD15 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP UPD14 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience ShutDownFix2 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience 1BILLION – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience XMASEXP – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience XMASRESET – Redeem code to reset your stats

– Redeem code to reset your stats UPDATE11 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

– Redeem code for 2x Experience POINTSRESET – Redeem code to reset your stats

– Redeem code to reset your stats UPDATE10 – Redeem code to reset your stats

– Redeem code to reset your stats CONTROL – Redeem code for 2x Experience

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.