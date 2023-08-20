Roblox | Book of Monsters Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Book of Monsters is a monster destruction game created by Cosmic Workshop. If you are looking for the latest ‘Book of Monsters’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Book of Monsters

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Book of Monsters. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

Ghost123 —Redeem for Candy, Dux, and XP

—Redeem for Candy, Dux, and XP SPOOKYSEASON —Redeem for Coins and Event Candy

—Redeem for Coins and Event Candy 95klikes —Redeem for Coins and Dux

—Redeem for Coins and Dux HolidayFun —Redeem for 100 Candy

—Redeem for 100 Candy DonutDrops —Redeem for 1.5k Donuts and 1k Coins

—Redeem for 1.5k Donuts and 1k Coins 75Million —Redeem for 150 Candy, 750 Coins, and 75 Dux

—Redeem for 150 Candy, 750 Coins, and 75 Dux WormMonsterWhen —Redeem for 500 Coins

—Redeem for 500 Coins InsquidiousGame —Redeem for Reward – Must have Insquiduous

—Redeem for Reward – Must have Insquiduous TwitterCow —Redeem for 250 Coins, 50 Dux

—Redeem for 250 Coins, 50 Dux KitchenFan —Redeem for 250 Coins, 50 Dux

—Redeem for 250 Coins, 50 Dux BookOfMonstersHasCODES – Redeem for 1,000 Coins and 500 EXP

– Redeem for 1,000 Coins and 500 EXP 50kKitchenFans —Redeem for Coins and Dux

—Redeem for Coins and Dux Bar—Redeem for 111 Coins, 11 Dux, 1111 EXP

How to Redeem Codes in Book of Monsters

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Book of Monsters on the platform of your choice. Click the Reward Trophy button on the right side Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Book of Monsters

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Book of Monsters that are no longer redeemable.

BugFixShutdown

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.