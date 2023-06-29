Roblox | Booth Game Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Booth Game is a business game created by ManuaI. If you are looking for the latest ‘Booth Game’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Booth Game

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Booth Game. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/28 and no new codes were added.’

Smooth20KLikes – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes CookingNewMap – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes LateUpdate0521 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes Clean15KLikes – Redeem code for Free Minutes

How to Redeem Codes in Booth Game

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Booth Game on the platform of your choice. Click on the settings icon in the top right of the screen. Scroll through the menu until you come to the codes box. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Press Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Booth Game

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Booth Game that are no longer redeemable.

ANewCodeYas0313 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes BugFixes0223 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes FrameRevamp – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes BistroFeature – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes LateUpdate0209 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes Shutdown0203 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes PatrickHouse – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes BoothCleanUp – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes VCUPDATE – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes FixedSeats141 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes New10KLikes – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes Cool7.5KLikes – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes FixedCodes123122 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes 5KLikes – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes WinterMap – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes FixedBlocklist1112 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

– Redeem code for Free Minutes Christmas2022 – Redeem code for Free Minutes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.