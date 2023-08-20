Roblox | Build It Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Build It is a building simulator game created by Roblox Build It. If you are looking for the latest ‘Build It’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Build It

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Build It. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

DAY1 —Redeem for 250 Coins

—Redeem for 250 Coins SP3CIAL —Redeem for 250 Coins

—Redeem for 250 Coins WINTER —Redeem for 250 Coins

—Redeem for 250 Coins AUTUMN —Redeem for 400 Coins

—Redeem for 400 Coins ELITE —Redeem for 150 Coins

—Redeem for 150 Coins 2MIL —Redeem for 250 Coins

—Redeem for 250 Coins 3,000,000—Redeem for 300 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Build It

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Build It on the platform of your choice. Click the Cart/Store Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Build It

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Build It that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no Expired codes for Build It

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.