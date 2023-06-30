Roblox | Build Tower Simulator Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Build Tower Simulator is a zombie survival game created by BigKoala. If you are looking for the latest ‘Build Tower Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Build Tower Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Build Tower Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/28 and no new codes were added.’

buildsuper – Redeem code for Coins

rewardplus – Redeem code for free rewards

buildnice – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins

zombiehome – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins

zombieworld – Redeem code for 10,000 Coins

buildmore – Redeem code for 8,000 Coins

buildhere – Redeem code for 6,000 Coins

buildhome – Redeem code for 4,000 Coins

nicebuild – Redeem code for 2,000 Coins

zombie – Redeem code for 500 Coins

killzombie – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Build Tower Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Build Tower Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click the Menu button on the right side of the screen. Click the Codes icon under the new menu. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Build Tower Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Build Tower Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

