Roblox | Captive Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Captive is a survival game created by Red Riptide. If you are looking for the latest ‘Captive’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Captive

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Captive. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

redriptide – Redeem for a reward

How to Redeem Codes in Captive

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Captive on the platform of your choice. Click the Twitter Button on the Side Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Captive

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Captive that are no longer redeemable.

SPOOKY – Redeem code for a free reward

MULLETS – Redeem this code for 500 cash

MULLETMAFIA – Redeem this code for 100 cash

glorious – Redeem this code for 2,000 cash

FROSTY – Redeem this code for 1,000 cash

KREW – Redeem code for free cash

VIBE – Redeem this code for 200 cash

discord – Redeem this code for 500 cash

release – Redeem this code for 100 cash

stages – Redeem this code for 500 cash

BUNDLE – Redeem this code for 50 cash

snowday – Redeem this code for 100 cash

XMAS – Redeem this code for 50 cash

What are Roblox Codes?

