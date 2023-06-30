Roblox | Car Dealership Tycoon Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Car Dealership Tycoon is a business simulator game created by Foxzie. If you are looking for the latest ‘Car Dealership Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Car Dealership Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Car Dealership Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/28 and new codes were added.’

1MilLikes – $70,000 in-game money (NEW)

– $70,000 in-game money (NEW) CHALLENGE – $70,000 in-game money

– $70,000 in-game money Customers – $70,000 in-game money

– $70,000 in-game money Season5 – $75,000 in-game money

– $75,000 in-game money 5thBday – $70,000 in-game money

– $70,000 in-game money Foxzie250kSubs – Free in-game Car

– Free in-game Car FOXZIE – 15k Cash

– 15k Cash Tstingray – 25k Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Car Dealership Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the cogwheel at the top middle of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click on the + icon. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Car Dealership Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Car Dealership Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.