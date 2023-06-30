Roblox | Car Factory Tycoon Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game Car Factory Tycoon is a business simulator game created by Play! Car Factory. If you are looking for the latest ‘Car Factory Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Car Factory Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Car Factory Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/28 and new codes were added.’

FREE CAR – Redeem to receive the Cord Rustang 1967 (NEW)

– Redeem to receive the Cord Rustang 1967 (NEW) 125KLIKES – Redeem for free Cash and Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Car Factory Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Car Factory Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Complete the tutorial. Click on the codes icon on the left side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Claim. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Car Factory Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Car Factory Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

100KLIKES – Redeem for free Cash and Gems

– Redeem for free Cash and Gems 60KLIKES – Redeem for free Cash and Gems

– Redeem for free Cash and Gems 30KLIKES – Redeem for free Cash and Gems

– Redeem for free Cash and Gems 10KLIKES – Redeem for free Cash and Gems

– Redeem for free Cash and Gems 5KLIKES – Redeem for 25,000 Cash and 125 Gems

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.