Roblox | Case Clicker Codes (Updated July 2023)

The Roblox game Case Clicker is an unboxing game created by Skilled Studio LLC. If you are looking for the latest ‘Case Clicker’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Case Clicker

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Case Clicker. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 7/1 and no new codes were added.’

There are currently no active codes

How to Redeem Codes in Case Clicker

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Case Clicker on the platform of your choice. Click on the settings cogwheel on the bottom of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Case Clicker

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Case Clicker that are no longer redeemable.

CHRISTMAS2022 —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems JACKPOT —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems MYBAD2022 —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems VALENTINES2022 —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems FINALLYANEWUPDATE —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems FIRST2022UPDATE —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems BLACKMARKET —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems NIGHTCLUB —Redeem for DJ Shades

—Redeem for DJ Shades 4YEARS —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems 70MVISITS —Redeem for a Santa Bag

—Redeem for a Santa Bag TIER20 —Redeem for an exclusive Hat!

—Redeem for an exclusive Hat! 500K —Redeem for Gems

—Redeem for Gems NEWMAP —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems 60MVISITS—Redeem for Bighead

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.