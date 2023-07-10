Roblox | Clicker Simulator Codes (Updated July 2023)

The Roblox game Clicker Simulator is a clicking game created by Toya_Studio_ClickerSim. If you are looking for the latest ‘Clicker Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Clicker Simulator
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Clicker Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 7/8 and no new codes were added.’
- c4nugu3ss1t – x6 Hatch for 1 h (NEW)
- Scr3tUpd4t3 – x2 Clicks x2 Luck 72h
- Sn34kP34k – x6 Hatch 1h
- TARD15 – x6 Hatch 1h
- CLOV3R – x2 Event Currency for 1h
- BACK2FUTURE – x6 Hatch for 1h
- SUPERHATCH – x2 Shiny Chance 1h
- 1EGGLUCK – x2 Luck 1h
- 1EGGSHINY – x2 Shiny Chance 1h
- GEMFORFUN – x2 Gems 1h
- LUCKYHOUR2 – x2 Luck 1h
- FRUITJUICE6 – 6X Hatch 30 min
- FRUITTY6 – 6X Hatch 1h
- GEMAPPETITE – x2 Gems 2h
- PASTRYGEM – x2 Gems 2h
- LUCKYBLACK – X2 Luck for 30 minutes
- 620KLIKES! – Free Pet
- X6HFUNTIME – X6 Hatch for 30 Minutes
- solx6 – Free Rewards
- TGIFNOV – 6x Hatch 30 minute boost
- 2GLITCHY – Double Gems Boost
- 550KCODELIKE2 – Free Boosts & Luck
- 525KLIKECODE1 – Free Boosts & Luck
- twitter200kluck – 7 hours of 2x Luck
- CODE500KLUCK – 2 hours of Double Luck
- 2HOUR475LUCK – 2 hours of Double Luck
- 2HR500LIKE – 2 hours of Double Luck
- LUCKY5000 – Free Boosts
- 400DOUBLELUCK – Free Boosts
- LUCKYCODE21 – Free Boosts
- 2xlongluck350 – Luck Boost
- LIKECLICK12 – Free Boosts
- tokcodeluck12 – Free Boosts
- twitter100k – Free Boosts
- 325CLICKS2 – Free Boosts
How to Redeem Codes in Clicker Simulator
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Clicker Simulator on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the triple line menu on the left side of the screen.
- Click on the Twitter icon on the new pop out menu.
- Enter a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Confirm.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Clicker Simulator
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Clicker Simulator that are no longer redeemable.
- JANLUCK – x2 Luck 1h
- GEMOGEM – x2 Gems 2h
- JANFUN – x2 Luck 1h
- RISENSHINE – x2 Shiny Chance 1h
- SPACEHATCH – x6 Hatch 30 Min
- GEMFALLS – x2 Gems 1h
- TRYLUCK – x2 Luck 1h
- NYPLAY – 6X Hatch 1h
- WNTRLUCK – x2 Luck for 60 Minutes
- HINT56 – Black Hole pet
- LIMITEDPET1 – Free Pet
- X6EGGOP – Free Rewards
- TIK7500TOK – Free Boosts
- 300DOUBLELUCK – Free Boosts
- 300SHINYCHANCE – Free Boosts
- 275K2XSHINY – Free Boosts
- 250KLIKECLICKS – Free Boosts
- 225KLIKECODE – Free Boosts
- 200KLIKECODE – Free Boosts
- 175KLIKELUCK – Free Boosts
- FREEAUTOHATCH5 – 2 Hours of Auto Hatch
- 150KCLICKS – Free Boosts
- 125KLUCK – 2x Luck Boost
- 100KLIKES – Free Boosts
- 75KLIKES – Free Boosts
- 50KLikes – Free Boosts
- 30klikes – 2 Hours of 2x Luck
- 20KLIKES – 3 Hours of Auto Hatch
- freeautohatch – Free Auto Hatch
- 10KLikes – Free Boosts
- UPDATE4HYPE – 1 Hour of 2x Luck
- 2022 – 2022 Champion Pet
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.