Roblox | Collect All Pets Codes (Updated July 2023)

The Roblox game Collect All Pets is a pet collecting game created by @TwoZoos. If you are looking for the latest ‘Collect All Pets’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Collect All Pets
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Collect All Pets. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 7/8 and no new codes were added.’
- ItsAlwaysADesert – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Mountaineer – Free Boosts & Rewards
- SticksAndStonesAndLevers – Free Boosts & Rewards
- StrobeLight – Free Boosts & Rewards
- ConcaveForward – Free Boosts & Rewards
- ArcticMoon – Free Boosts & Rewards
- ThingsThatHaveWaves – Free Boosts & Rewards
- OverEasy – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Ocean – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Electromagnetism – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Stadium – Free Boosts & Rewards
- FiveNewCodes – Free Boosts & Rewards
- NotEnoughDrops – Free Boosts & Rewards
- ToPointOh – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Buttertom_1m – Free Boosts & Rewards
- FromTheMachine – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Amebas – Free Boosts & Rewards
- MrPocket – Free Boosts & Rewards
- FusionIndy – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Sub2PHMittens – Free Boosts & Rewards
- CommonLoon – Free Boosts & Rewards
- ChocolateMilk – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Meerkat – Free Boosts & Rewards
- Viper_Toffi – Free Rewards
- Plasmatic_Void – Free Rewards
- eaglenight222 – Free Rewards
- MountIn – Free Rewards
- ProsperousGrounds – Free Rewards
- Massproduction – Free Rewards
- FFR – Free Rewards
- Shinier – Free Rewards
- ImFlying – Free Rewards
- SpeedPlayzTree – Free Rewards
- shipwrecked – Free Rewards
- ItsAlwaysADesert – Free Rewards
- KlausWasHere – Free Rewards
- TheGreatCodeInTheSky – 2x Gold Boost
- IfYouAintFirst – 2x Gold Boost
- 4815162342 – 2x Gold Boost
- Taikatalvi – 2x Gold Boost
- Groupie – 2x Gold Boost
- SecretCodeWasHere – 2x Gold Boost
- Brrrrr – 2x Gold Boost
- TreeSauce – 2x Gold Boost
- FirstCodeEver – 2x Gold Boost
- Orion – 2x Gold Boost
How to Redeem Codes in Collect All Pets
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Collect All Pets on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the blue price tag in the upper right of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Submit.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Collect All Pets
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Collect All Pets that are no longer redeemable.
- BurgersandFries – Free Rewards
- Metallic – Free Rewards
- OneOutOfEight – Free Rewards
- CrazyDiamond – Free Rewards
- GenAutoCalc – Free Rewards
- Unihorns – Free Boosts & Rewards
- musketeersandamigos – 2x Gold Boosts
- seasonsandamovie – 2x Gold Boosts
- BugJuice – Free Rewards
- TillFjalls – Redeem Code for a 2x Gold Boost
- PillarsOfCreation – Redeem Code for a 2x Gold Boost
- Click – Redeem Code for a 2x Gold Boost
- HorseWithNoName – Redeem Code for a 2x Gold Boost
- MemoryLeak – Redeem Code for a 2x Gold Boost
- Erdentempel – Redeem Code for a 2x Gold Boost
- ShinyHunting – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- TooManyDrops – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- DuelingDragons – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- FewAndFarBetween – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- ItsTheGrotto – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- WhoLetTheDogsOut – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- DuneBuggy – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- GlitteringGold – Redeem code for Free Rewards
- FastTyper – Redeem code for Free Rewards
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.