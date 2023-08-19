Roblox | Control Army Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Control Army is a war game created by @ShkatulkaGames. If you are looking for the latest ‘Control Army’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Control Army

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Control Army. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

100kFavs – Redeem code for Free rewards

forgotten – Redeem code for an Ancient Fragment, Ectoplasm, and Sand

turkomer01k – Redeem code for an Ancient Fragment and 4 Potions

100klikes – Redeem code for 2x Ancient Fragments and 2 Potions

Bighead1T – Redeem code for Free rewards

castle – Redeem code for an Ancient Fragment

Patryk10B – Redeem code for free rewards

10k – Redeem code for Barrack XP Boost

Mushrooms – Redeem code for Free Gold

20kLikes – Redeem code for free +100% Gold Potions

Mountshop – Redeem code for 1,500 Gold

MagicForest – Redeem code for Fairy Wings, Gnome Hat, and more rewards

Sands – Redeem code for 2,000 Gold

Underwater – Redeem code for 2,500 Gold

Release – Redeem code for 250 Gold

Hello – Redeem code for 500 Gold

MerryChristmas – Redeem code for Free Gold

Alvin100B – Redeem code for 1x Ancient Fragment and 2 Potions

Waterfall – Redeem code for 1,000 Gold

How to Redeem Codes in Control Army

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Control Army on the platform of your choice. Hit the codes button on the side Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Control Army

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Control Army that are no longer redeemable.

HappyValentine – Redeem code for a Healer Barrack

Easter – Redeem code for free rewards

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.