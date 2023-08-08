Roblox | Dinosaur Simulator Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Dinosaur Simulator is a simulator game created by @ChickenEngineer. If you are looking for the latest ‘Dinosaur Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Dinosaur Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Dinosaur Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

JELLYDONUT200M —Redeem for a Jelly Joy Concavenator

—Redeem for a Jelly Joy Concavenator CAMBRIANEXPLOSION —Redeem for a Anomalocaris Onchopristis

—Redeem for a Anomalocaris Onchopristis RockMuncher —Redeem for a Terranotus Plateosaurus

—Redeem for a Terranotus Plateosaurus drinnk —Redeem for a Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus

—Redeem for a Pizza Delivery Mapusaurus 115454 —Redeem for a Chickenosaurus

—Redeem for a Chickenosaurus 060515 —Redeem for a Ornithomimus

—Redeem for a Ornithomimus 092316 —Redeem for a Electric Pteranodon

—Redeem for a Electric Pteranodon Burnt Burrito —Redeem for a Yutashu

—Redeem for a Yutashu 060398 —Redeem for a Dodo

—Redeem for a Dodo AMERICA —Redeem for a American Eagle Balaur

—Redeem for a American Eagle Balaur Pokemantrainer—Redeem for a Wyvern

How to Redeem Codes in Dinosaur Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Dinosaur Simulator on the platform of your choice. Go to the Main Menu Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Dinosaur Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Dinosaur Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes for Dinosaur Simulator

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.