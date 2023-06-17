Roblox DOORS Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game DOORS is a horror survival game created by LSPLASH. If you are looking for the latest ‘DOORS’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For DOORS
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for DOORS. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 6/17 and no new codes were added.’
- THREE – Free in-game rewards
- SCREECHSUCKS – 25 Knobs
How to Redeem Codes in DOORS
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox DOORS on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the shop icon on the top left of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box at the top of the new window(Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click the checkmark.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For DOORS
Listed below are all the known expired codes for DOORS that are no longer redeemable.
- 2BILLIONVISITS – Free in-game rewards
- SORRYBOUTTHAT – Free Rewards
- SORRYFORDELAY – 100 Knobs and 1 Revive
- ONEBILLIONVISITS – 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost
- psst – 50 Knobs
- LOOKBEHINDYOU – 10 Knobs
- TEST – 1 Knob
- 500MVISITS – 100 Knobs and 1 Revive
- 100MVISITS – 1x Free Revive & 100 Knobs
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.
DOORS Game Description
Welcome to Roblox DOORS, an exciting horror game that offers a thrilling yet kid-friendly experience. In this immersive virtual world, players are transported to a renowned haunted hotel, but fear not, as the game is designed to provide fun and excitement without overwhelming scares.
Survival in Roblox DOORS hinges on your ability to adapt to the encounters you face. Each entity presents a unique obstacle that must be overcome using clever strategies and quick thinking. Your resilience and resourcefulness will be put to the test as you strive to overcome these obstacles and progress towards victory.