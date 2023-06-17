Roblox DOORS Codes (Updated June 2023)

The Roblox game DOORS is a horror survival game created by LSPLASH. If you are looking for the latest ‘DOORS’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For DOORS

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for DOORS. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 6/17 and no new codes were added.’

THREE – Free in-game rewards

– Free in-game rewards SCREECHSUCKS – 25 Knobs

How to Redeem Codes in DOORS

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox DOORS on the platform of your choice. Click on the shop icon on the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box at the top of the new window(Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click the checkmark. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For DOORS

Listed below are all the known expired codes for DOORS that are no longer redeemable.

2BILLIONVISITS – Free in-game rewards

– Free in-game rewards SORRYBOUTTHAT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SORRYFORDELAY – 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

– 100 Knobs and 1 Revive ONEBILLIONVISITS – 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost

– 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost psst – 50 Knobs

– 50 Knobs LOOKBEHINDYOU – 10 Knobs

– 10 Knobs TEST – 1 Knob

– 1 Knob 500MVISITS – 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

– 100 Knobs and 1 Revive 100MVISITS – 1x Free Revive & 100 Knobs

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.