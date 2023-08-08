Roblox | Dragon Ball Rage Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Dragon Ball Rage is a anime fighting game created by @iDracius. If you are looking for the latest ‘Dragon Ball Rage’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Dragon Ball Rage

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Dragon Ball Rage. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Sub2Acausal —Redeem this code for 30min of x2 exp

—Redeem this code for 30min of x2 exp TEST—5x XP for 10 minutes

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Ball Rage

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Dragon Ball Rage on the platform of your choice. Go to the Option menu on the top left screen Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Dragon Ball Rage

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Dragon Ball Rage that are no longer redeemable.

idraciusB34c1

Sub2Metalizer – Redeem this code for 1 million stats

– Redeem this code for 1 million stats Ralex4ev3r – Redeem this code for 2x XP for 1 hour

– Redeem this code for 2x XP for 1 hour D3V_4U – Redeem this code for 5x experience for 10 minutes

– Redeem this code for 5x experience for 10 minutes SUB2DANIELGT – Redeem this code for free Zenkai

– Redeem this code for free Zenkai S0rryGuys – Redeem this code for a free Zenkai

– Redeem this code for a free Zenkai Sa1y4nB1zmo34 – Redeem this code for 2 hours of double stats

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.