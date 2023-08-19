Roblox | Dragon Blox GT Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Dragon Blox GT is a anime fighting game created by @inctive. If you are looking for the latest ‘Dragon Blox GT’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Dragon Blox GT
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Dragon Blox GT. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’
- 23KL1K3S—Redeem for 1 hour of 5X boost
- 20KL1K3S—Redeem for 1 Genkai
- Xm4s—Redeem for 500 Zenis
- 22KL1K3S—Redeem for a 1-hour 5x Boost
- 21KL1K3S—Redeem for 1 Genkai
- 30MVISITS—Redeem for 1 hour of 10x Boost
- Chr1stm4s—Redeem for Boost
- Don3Play3r—Redeem for 1 Genkai
- BruhC0de—Redeem for 4X Boost for 30 Minutes
- 19KL1K3S—Redeem for 500 Zenis
- 18KL1K3S—Redeem for 2X Boost for 2 Hours
- ZeniRelease—Redeem for 50 Zenis
- NewUpdate—Redeem for 75 Zenis
- 24MVISITS—Redeem for 4X Boost for 30 Minutes
How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Blox GT
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Dragon Blox GT on the platform of your choice.
- Hit the Twitter button on the bottom left
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Dragon Blox GT
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Dragon Blox GT that are no longer redeemable.
- 17KL1K3S3X—Redeem for Boost for 60 Minutes
- 15KL1K3S—Redeem for 2X Boost for 60 Minutes
- 16KL1K3S—Redeem for 2X Boost for 60 Minutes
- 10MillionVisits—Redeem for a Boost
- 11KL1K3S—Redeem for a Boost
- 7KLIKES—Redeem for a Boost
- 10KL1K3S—Redeem for a Boost
- 6KLIKES—Redeem for a Boost
- 5KLIKES—Redeem for a Boost
- 9KLIKES—Redeem for a Boost
- 8KLIKES—Redeem for a Boost
- SORRY—Redeem for a Boost
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.