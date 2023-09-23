Roblox | Era of Althea Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Era of Althea is a fighting rpg game created by Arcadia Productions [AP]. If you are looking for the latest ‘Era of Althea’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Era of Althea

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Era of Althea. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

UPDATEISREAL – 75 Spins

– 75 Spins ThanksForPlaying!! – 45 spins

– 45 spins UPDATE4SOON – 50 Free Spins

– 50 Free Spins THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL – 55 Free Spins

– 55 Free Spins SorryForTheDelay – Free Spins

– Free Spins ROADTHETOAD – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards HAPPY4THOFJULY – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards EID! – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SPIRITPROGRESSION – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards EYECOLORCODE – Change Eye Color

– Change Eye Color WINDREWORK?! – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 700PLRS! – 100 Spins

– 100 Spins EOACOMEBACK – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins SOMEWHATOFARESTORE! – Free Yul

– Free Yul FIXEDYUL – Free Spins

– Free Spins TYAYOBLUE – Free Spins

– Free Spins ROADISBACK – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins ITSMYBIRTHDAY – 150 Spins

– 150 Spins THANKYOUALOT – 100 Spins

– 100 Spins YULFIXSORRY – 100,000 yul

– 100,000 yul NEWMAPRELEASE – 145 spins

– 145 spins ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE – Free spins

– Free spins BUGFIXESANDUPD – 65 spins

– 65 spins NEWAPRILFOOLS – Free spins

– Free spins SORRYFORISSUES – Free spins

– Free spins BEENALONGTIMEHUH? – Free Spins

– Free Spins SORRY4SHUTDOWN – Free Spins

– Free Spins NEWMAGIC – 54 spins

– 54 spins NEWEYECODELESGO – Free Spins

– Free Spins DYEMYHAIRCOLOR – Free Spins

– Free Spins NEWUNIVERSALSNAP – 50 SPINS

– 50 SPINS PLAYEVENTSBUDDY – Free Spins

– Free Spins NEWLEVELCAP! – Free Spins

– Free Spins IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR – Free Spins

– Free Spins NEWBOSSUPDATE – Free Spins

– Free Spins 2XDROPSEVENTON – Free Spins

– Free Spins HERESYULSORRY – Free Spins

– Free Spins LITTLELATEREWORK – Free Spins

– Free Spins NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING – Free spins

– Free spins BUGFIXES32 – Free spins

– Free spins SPIRITRACEUPD – 40 spins

– 40 spins BUGFIXGOCRAZY – Free spins

– Free spins NEWMAPUPDATEXD – 45 spins

– 45 spins UPDATEMAPNOW! – Free Spins

– Free Spins 55KLIKESTHANKYOU – Free Spins

– Free Spins OOpsAnotherProtmistake – 75 spins

– 75 spins SNAPCHANGESBYPROT? – 55 spins

– 55 spins RipUpd3! – 75 Spins

– 75 Spins Update3Hype! – 35 Spins

– 35 Spins CRONGETINSTUDIO – 50 spins

– 50 spins JEFFTHERTERMINATED – 30 spins

– 30 spins RobloxDown1! – 30 Spins

– 30 Spins 30KMEMBERMILESTONE – 35 Spins

– 35 Spins PROTISSOWEIRD? – 50 SPINS

– 50 SPINS LIGHTNINGISOUT!! – 25 SPINS

– 25 SPINS NewSnapSoon! – 35 Spins

– 35 Spins WeekendUpdate1! – Free Spins

– Free Spins ICANFLYNOW? – Free Spins

– Free Spins WeekendHair! – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll WeekendHair2! – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll SorryForTheTrouble! – Free Spins

– Free Spins IHateWalking – 25 spins

– 25 spins 23KLikes1! – 25 spins

– 25 spins LikeForHair1! – Hair Reroll

– Hair Reroll AltheaDevHouse! – 75 Spins

– 75 Spins SpatialUsersAfterGettingHitOnce – 25 spins

– 25 spins Update2Spins – 75 Spins

– 75 Spins Update2Hair – Hair Reroll

– Hair Reroll Update2Hair2 – Hair Reroll

– Hair Reroll OhThatWasntMeantToBeThere – Spins

– Spins ExploitersTradingAdoptMePets – 15 spins

– 15 spins 23KLikes! – Spins

– Spins LikeForSpins1! – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins LikeForHair1! – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll LikeForEye1! – Eye Color Reroll

– Eye Color Reroll 16KLikes! – Spins

– Spins THANKSFOR13KLIKES – Spins

– Spins DetestFiveSpins – 5 spins

– 5 spins RankedMobileUsers – Eye Color Reroll

– Eye Color Reroll ChadMobileUsers – 30 spins

– 30 spins DamnMyBad – 75 spins

– 75 spins REROLLSPATIAL – Spatial Reroll

– Spatial Reroll 1MillionVisits – 75 spins

– 75 spins BugFixes! – Spins

– Spins MidTest – Spins

– Spins ImThonkingAboutIt! – 100 Spins

– 100 Spins RoadTheToad1 – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins DEMONUPDATE1!! – Spins

– Spins DEMONUPDATE2!! – Spins

– Spins DetestThrewItBackOnMe – 50 Spins

– 50 Spins MAPFIXESSORRY – 25 Spins

– 25 Spins BACKUP!! – 35 Spins

– 35 Spins ROADS – Hair Reroll

– Hair Reroll 1KPLAYERS! – 15 Spins

– 15 Spins RAGDOLLFIX – Spins

– Spins 50KVisits! – 30 Spins

– 30 Spins 2KActive! – 20 spins

– 20 spins 75KVisits! – Spins

– Spins 75KMembers! – Spins

– Spins 5KMembers! – 15 Spins

– 15 Spins 1.5KPlayers! – 20 Spins

– 20 Spins HairReroll6! – Hair Reroll

– Hair Reroll EyeReroll5! – Eye Reroll

– Eye Reroll SORRYFORTHECLOSE – 50 Spins

How to Redeem Codes in Era of Althea

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Era of Althea on the platform of your choice. Hit the M Key on your Keyboard Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Era of Althea

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Era of Althea that are no longer redeemable.

17KVisits!!

40KVisits!

NewUpdate??

AhwokenTwitter!

ShutdownForFixesA!

MaineEOA

25LIKES!

4MILVISITS!

2MVISITS!

25LIKES!

4MILVISITS!

6000Likes2

2MVISITS!

MyApologies!

AltheaHype!

EOA

1500Likes

3000Likes

TrueSupport!

ShutdownForFixes!

ShutdownForFixes2!

1MVISITS!

15KLIKES!

SHUTDOWNADOPTME!

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.