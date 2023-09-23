Roblox | Era of Althea Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Era of Althea is a fighting rpg game created by Arcadia Productions [AP]. If you are looking for the latest ‘Era of Althea’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Era of Althea
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Era of Althea. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
- UPDATEISREAL – 75 Spins
- ThanksForPlaying!! – 45 spins
- UPDATE4SOON – 50 Free Spins
- THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL – 55 Free Spins
- SorryForTheDelay – Free Spins
- ROADTHETOAD – Free Rewards
- HAPPY4THOFJULY – Free Rewards
- EID! – Free Rewards
- SPIRITPROGRESSION – Free Rewards
- EYECOLORCODE – Change Eye Color
- WINDREWORK?! – Free Rewards
- 700PLRS! – 100 Spins
- EOACOMEBACK – 50 Spins
- SOMEWHATOFARESTORE! – Free Yul
- FIXEDYUL – Free Spins
- TYAYOBLUE – Free Spins
- ROADISBACK – 50 Spins
- ITSMYBIRTHDAY – 150 Spins
- THANKYOUALOT – 100 Spins
- YULFIXSORRY – 100,000 yul
- NEWMAPRELEASE – 145 spins
- ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE – Free spins
- BUGFIXESANDUPD – 65 spins
- NEWAPRILFOOLS – Free spins
- SORRYFORISSUES – Free spins
- BEENALONGTIMEHUH? – Free Spins
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN – Free Spins
- NEWMAGIC – 54 spins
- NEWEYECODELESGO – Free Spins
- DYEMYHAIRCOLOR – Free Spins
- NEWUNIVERSALSNAP – 50 SPINS
- PLAYEVENTSBUDDY – Free Spins
- NEWLEVELCAP! – Free Spins
- IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR – Free Spins
- NEWBOSSUPDATE – Free Spins
- 2XDROPSEVENTON – Free Spins
- HERESYULSORRY – Free Spins
- LITTLELATEREWORK – Free Spins
- NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING – Free spins
- BUGFIXES32 – Free spins
- SPIRITRACEUPD – 40 spins
- BUGFIXGOCRAZY – Free spins
- NEWMAPUPDATEXD – 45 spins
- UPDATEMAPNOW! – Free Spins
- 55KLIKESTHANKYOU – Free Spins
- OOpsAnotherProtmistake – 75 spins
- SNAPCHANGESBYPROT? – 55 spins
- RipUpd3! – 75 Spins
- Update3Hype! – 35 Spins
- CRONGETINSTUDIO – 50 spins
- JEFFTHERTERMINATED – 30 spins
- RobloxDown1! – 30 Spins
- 30KMEMBERMILESTONE – 35 Spins
- PROTISSOWEIRD? – 50 SPINS
- LIGHTNINGISOUT!! – 25 SPINS
- NewSnapSoon! – 35 Spins
- WeekendUpdate1! – Free Spins
- ICANFLYNOW? – Free Spins
- WeekendHair! – Hair Color Reroll
- WeekendHair2! – Hair Color Reroll
- SorryForTheTrouble! – Free Spins
- IHateWalking – 25 spins
- 23KLikes1! – 25 spins
- LikeForHair1! – Hair Reroll
- AltheaDevHouse! – 75 Spins
- SpatialUsersAfterGettingHitOnce – 25 spins
- Update2Spins – 75 Spins
- Update2Hair – Hair Reroll
- Update2Hair2 – Hair Reroll
- OhThatWasntMeantToBeThere – Spins
- ExploitersTradingAdoptMePets – 15 spins
- 23KLikes! – Spins
- LikeForSpins1! – 50 Spins
- LikeForHair1! – Hair Color Reroll
- LikeForEye1! – Eye Color Reroll
- 16KLikes! – Spins
- THANKSFOR13KLIKES – Spins
- DetestFiveSpins – 5 spins
- RankedMobileUsers – Eye Color Reroll
- ChadMobileUsers – 30 spins
- DamnMyBad – 75 spins
- REROLLSPATIAL – Spatial Reroll
- 1MillionVisits – 75 spins
- BugFixes! – Spins
- MidTest – Spins
- ImThonkingAboutIt! – 100 Spins
- RoadTheToad1 – 25 Spins
- DEMONUPDATE1!! – Spins
- DEMONUPDATE2!! – Spins
- DetestThrewItBackOnMe – 50 Spins
- MAPFIXESSORRY – 25 Spins
- BACKUP!! – 35 Spins
- ROADS – Hair Reroll
- 1KPLAYERS! – 15 Spins
- RAGDOLLFIX – Spins
- 50KVisits! – 30 Spins
- 2KActive! – 20 spins
- 75KVisits! – Spins
- 75KMembers! – Spins
- 5KMembers! – 15 Spins
- 1.5KPlayers! – 20 Spins
- HairReroll6! – Hair Reroll
- EyeReroll5! – Eye Reroll
- SORRYFORTHECLOSE – 50 Spins
How to Redeem Codes in Era of Althea
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Era of Althea on the platform of your choice.
- Hit the M Key on your Keyboard
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Era of Althea
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Era of Althea that are no longer redeemable.
- 17KVisits!!
- 40KVisits!
- NewUpdate??
- AhwokenTwitter!
- ShutdownForFixesA!
- MaineEOA
- 25LIKES!
- 4MILVISITS!
- 2MVISITS!
- 25LIKES!
- 4MILVISITS!
- 6000Likes2
- 2MVISITS!
- MyApologies!
- AltheaHype!
- EOA
- 1500Likes
- 3000Likes
- TrueSupport!
- ShutdownForFixes!
- ShutdownForFixes2!
- 1MVISITS!
- 15KLIKES!
- SHUTDOWNADOPTME!
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.