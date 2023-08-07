Roblox | Fabled Legacy Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Fabled Legacy is a fighting game created by Fabled Legacy. Players must bravely battle through challenging dungeons, all in pursuit of powerful weapons and armor upgrades. The game encourages collaborative exploration with friends, as together they unveil well-kept secrets hidden within the dungeon’s depths.
If you are looking for the latest ‘Fabled Legacy’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Fabled Legacy
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Fabled Legacy. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
- 10MVISITS – 100 gems
- CURSEDMARSHES – 100 gems
- 15MVISITS – free rewards
- 26KLIKES – free rewards
- BALLOON – free rewards
- 22KLIKES – 100 gems
- 18KLIKES – 100 diamonds
- 15kLIKES – 100 diamonds
- 12KLIKES – 100 diamonds
- 10KLIKES – 100 diamonds
- SUNKENFORTRESS – 100 diamonds
- 3MVISITS – free rewards
- 6KLIKESOMG – free rewards
How to Redeem Codes in Fabled Legacy
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Fabled Legacy on the platform of your choice.
- Click the settings button (Bottom right corner)
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Fabled Legacy
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Fabled Legacy that are no longer redeemable.
- 8KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- 2MVISITS
- RELEASE
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.