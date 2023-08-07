Roblox | Fabled Legacy Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Fabled Legacy is a fighting game created by Fabled Legacy. Players must bravely battle through challenging dungeons, all in pursuit of powerful weapons and armor upgrades. The game encourages collaborative exploration with friends, as together they unveil well-kept secrets hidden within the dungeon’s depths.

If you are looking for the latest ‘Fabled Legacy’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Fabled Legacy

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Fabled Legacy. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

10MVISITS – 100 gems

– 100 gems CURSEDMARSHES – 100 gems

– 100 gems 15MVISITS – free rewards

– free rewards 26KLIKES – free rewards

– free rewards BALLOON – free rewards

– free rewards 22KLIKES – 100 gems

– 100 gems 18KLIKES – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds 15kLIKES – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds 12KLIKES – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds 10KLIKES – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds SUNKENFORTRESS – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds 3MVISITS – free rewards

– free rewards 6KLIKESOMG – free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Fabled Legacy

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Fabled Legacy on the platform of your choice. Click the settings button (Bottom right corner) Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Fabled Legacy

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Fabled Legacy that are no longer redeemable.

8KLIKES

5KLIKES

2MVISITS

RELEASE

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.