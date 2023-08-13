Roblox | Flag Wars Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Flag Wars is a shooter game created by Scriptly Studios™. If you are looking for the latest ‘Flag Wars’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Flag Wars

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Flag Wars. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

COINS – Redeem code for $1500 Cash.

TyFor265k – Redeem code for $1500 Cash.

FREEP90 – Redeem code for P90

TyFor200k – Redeem code for $1500 Cash.

TyFor195k – Redeem code for $1200 Cash.

FREEMP5 – Redeem code for MP5

EASTER2023 – Redeem code for 1500 Eggs

100MIL – Redeem code for $1200 Cash.

GINGERBREAD – Redeem code for 12,000 Gingerbread and $500 Cash

TyFor100k – Redeem code for $1500 Cash.

Candy4U – Redeem code for 8,500 Candy

80KCANDY – Redeem code for 80,000 Candy

THX4LIKES – Redeem code for $1,200 Cash.

SCRIPTLY – Redeem code for $800 Cash.

How to Redeem Codes in Flag Wars

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Flag Wars on the platform of your choice. Click the codes button on the Ticket image Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Flag Wars

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Flag Wars that are no longer redeemable.

FREETEC9

TyFor60k

FREESMG

XMAS

UPDATESOON

TyFor30k

Snow4U

FROST

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.