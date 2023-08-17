Roblox | Funky Friday Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Funky Friday is a music game created by Lyte Interactive. If you are looking for the latest ‘Funky Friday’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Funky Friday

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Funky Friday. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

SPOOKYMIC – Redeem code for a Spooky Time Microphone

– Redeem code for a Spooky Time Microphone TAMBRUSHISBACK – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards FUNKYMILLION – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 1YEARSCOOP – Redeem code for a One Year Scoop Microphone

– Redeem code for a One Year Scoop Microphone 1YEARFUNKY – Redeem code for 1,000 Points

– Redeem code for 1,000 Points 2v2!! – Redeem code for a free animation

– Redeem code for a free animation CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU – Redeem code for a Cheesy Microphone

– Redeem code for a Cheesy Microphone XMAS2021 – Redeem code for a Candy Cane Animation

– Redeem code for a Candy Cane Animation 1BILCHEESE – Redeem code for a Funky Cheese Animation

– Redeem code for a Funky Cheese Animation 9keyishere – Redeem code for 500 Points

– Redeem code for 500 Points MILLIONLIKES – Redeem code for The Radio Emote

– Redeem code for The Radio Emote 100kactive – Redeem code for 250 Points

– Redeem code for 250 Points Halfbillion – Redeem code for 500 Points

– Redeem code for 500 Points SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON – Redeem code for 300 Points

– Redeem code for 300 Points 250M – Redeem code for 250 Points

– Redeem code for 250 Points 1MILFAVS – Redeem code for a Boombox Animation

– Redeem code for a Boombox Animation 100M – Redeem code for 500 Points

– Redeem code for 500 Points 19DOLLAR – Redeem code for a Rickroll Animation

How to Redeem Codes in Funky Friday

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Funky Friday on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the top left of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Funky Friday

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Funky Friday that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.