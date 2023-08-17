Roblox | Get Huge Simulator Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Get Huge Simulator is a body building game created by Codesoft. If you are looking for the latest ‘Get Huge Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Get Huge Simulator

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Get Huge Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

MadGorilla —Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Reputation Boost, 25 Minutes of Auto Lift, 15k Gems, and A Legendary Gorilla Pet

Swords —Redeem for a Luck Boost, 25 minutes of 2x Reputation, and 15k

Summer —Redeem for a Luck Boost, 30 minutes 2x Reputation, and 15k

Summer —Redeem for a Luck Boost, 30 minutes 2x Reputation, 25 minutes of Auto-Lift and 15k

NoobBot —Redeem for a Luck Boost, 30 minutes 2x Reputation, 25 minutes of Auto-Lift and 15k

CAPTAINNOOB —Redeem for 15k Gems and a 25 minute Boost

bicep —Redeem for Coins and Gems

mortadela —Redeem code for 200 coins (NEW)

SynxChazz —Redeem code for some boosts

BuffNoobJr —Redeem code for 15m of Auto-Lift and 1500 Gems

russo —Redeem code for 10 minutes of free Auto-Lift

workoutisland —Redeem code for a x2 Fast Lifting boost

gravy —Redeem code for a x2 Fast Lifting boost

tofuu —Redeem code for a x2 Fast Lifting boost

gaming_dan—Redeem code for 200 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Get Huge Simulator

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Get Huge Simulator on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue Twitter bird icon on the right side of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Get Huge Simulator

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Get Huge Simulator that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.