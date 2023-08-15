Roblox | Gumball Factory Tycoon Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Gumball Factory Tycoon is a business simulator game created by rep rep’s studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Gumball Factory Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Gumball Factory Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Gumball Factory Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’ THANKS135K – 3x money and 20 minutes of sugar rush

– 3x money and 20 minutes of sugar rush THANKS120KLIKES – 1.5x MONEY AND 5 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH

– 1.5x MONEY AND 5 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH AWESOMEGUMBALLS – Cash and Sugar Rush Buff

– Cash and Sugar Rush Buff 140KLIKES – 3x money and 25 minutes of sugar rush

– 3x money and 25 minutes of sugar rush GUMBALLSRFUN – 2x money and 15 minutes of sugar rush

– 2x money and 15 minutes of sugar rush 110KLIKES – $5,000 AND 5 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH

– $5,000 AND 5 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH NEWYEARS – 2x money and 3 HOURS of sugar rush

– 2x money and 3 HOURS of sugar rush HAPPYTHANKSGIVING – Free Rewards and Boosts

– Free Rewards and Boosts HALLOWEEN – Sugar Rush Buff for 10 Minutes

– Sugar Rush Buff for 10 Minutes 80KLIKES – $10,000 AND 4 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH

– $10,000 AND 4 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH UPGRADER4100K – 100K UPGRADER AND 3 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH

– 100K UPGRADER AND 3 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH 100KLIKES – 2X MONEY AND 15 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH

– 2X MONEY AND 15 MINUTES OF SUGAR RUSH 45KLIKES – 2x of your Money & 2 Minutes of Sugar Rush

– 2x of your Money & 2 Minutes of Sugar Rush 10MILVISITS – $3,500 Cash & 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff

– $3,500 Cash & 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff YAYFREEGUMS – $2,500 Cash & 1 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff

– $2,500 Cash & 1 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff BUBBLEGUMS – $2,000 Cash & 1 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff

– $2,000 Cash & 1 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff 15KLIKES – $1.5k Cash & 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff

– $1.5k Cash & 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff MOARMONEY – 2x of your Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff

– 2x of your Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff GUMBALLIS4FANS – Free Cash & Boost

– Free Cash & Boost SUGARGUMBALLS – $5,000 Cash & 3 Minutes of Sugar Rush Boost

– $5,000 Cash & 3 Minutes of Sugar Rush Boost FUNGUMBALLS – Free Cash (Must be a Group Member)

– Free Cash (Must be a Group Member) 60KLIKES – $8,000 Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff

– $8,000 Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff 10KCASH – Free cash and buff

– Free cash and buff MOREGUMBALLS – $4,500 Cash & 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff

– $4,500 Cash & 2 minutes of Sugar Rush Buff YUMMYGUMS – $1.5k & 60 Seconds of Sugar Rush Buff

How to Redeem Codes in Gumball Factory Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click the setting button on the side Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Gumball Factory Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Gumball Factory Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

GUM4FANS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 4THOFJULY – Free rewards

– Free rewards 2KLIKES – $800 Cash & Sugar Rush Buff

– $800 Cash & Sugar Rush Buff THX20KLIKES – 2.5X of your money and 2 minutes of sugar rush

– 2.5X of your money and 2 minutes of sugar rush MORELIKES – $600 Cash & Sugar Rush Buff

– $600 Cash & Sugar Rush Buff BIGUPDATE – $500 Cash & Sugar Rush Buff

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.