Roblox | Haze Piece Codes (Updated October 2023)

The Roblox game Haze Piece is a One Piece game created by Holy Developer Council.. If you are looking for the latest ‘Haze Piece’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Haze Piece

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Haze Piece. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

SHUTDOWN – double XP for 30 minutes

220KLIKES4CODE – rewards

DRAGONUPDATE23 – three race spins, 20 gems, and one hour of two times EXP

SHUTDOWN1 – double XP for 30 minutes

WOW190KFORNEXT – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund

160KLIKESFORNEXT – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat

145KLIKESFORNEXT – four race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund

FREEX2EXP – double XP for one hour

– double XP for one hour refund

WOWZERS125K – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund

GROUPONLY – 10k cash (must be in the Roblox group)

How to Redeem Codes in Haze Piece

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Haze Piece on the platform of your choice. Click the Menu Button and Twitter Button Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Haze Piece

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Haze Piece that are no longer redeemable.

LIKETHEGAME4MORE

NEXT@115KLIKES

THANKSFOR70K2023

HAPPYNEWYEARS

50KLIKESOMG

NEXTCODEAT100K

RELEASEYT

100KFOLLOWS

XMASUPDATE2022

20KLIKESCOOL

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.