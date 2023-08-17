Roblox | Jailbreak Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Jailbreak is a crime game created by Badimo. If you are looking for the latest ‘Jailbreak’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Jailbreak

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Jailbreak. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

spring23 – Redeem code for 12,500 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Jailbreak

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Jailbreak on the platform of your choice. Choose a character. Find an ATM (Police start right next to one). Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Jailbreak

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Jailbreak that are no longer redeemable.

Winter22 – Redeem code for 12,000 cash

– Redeem code for 12,000 cash ceocrit – Redeem code for a free invite to the Mansion to fight the CEO

– Redeem code for a free invite to the Mansion to fight the CEO 5Days2022 – Redeem code for 12,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 12,000 Cash fivemillionlikes – Redeem code for 15,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 15,000 Cash hyperchrome – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 10,000 Cash Season10 – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 10,000 Cash privatejet – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 10,000 Cash museum – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 5,000 Cash WinterUpdate2021 – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 5,000 Cash fall2021 – Redeem code for free Cash

– Redeem code for free Cash memes – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 5,000 Cash summervibes – Redeem code for 7,500 Cash

– Redeem code for 7,500 Cash SOLIDGOLDWOOO – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 5,000 Cash 4years – Redeem code for 10,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 10,000 Cash march2021 – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

– Redeem code for 5,000 Cash doggo – Redeem code for 7,500 Cash

– Redeem code for 7,500 Cash Winter – Redeem code for 5,000 Cash

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.