Roblox | Jump Clicker Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Jump Clicker is a jumping game created by Jumping Juniors. If you are looking for the latest ‘Jump Clicker’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Jump Clicker

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Jump Clicker. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’

spookystart – Free Fall season ghost pumpkin pet

– Free Fall season ghost pumpkin pet silentnight – Darkened Pumpkin Pet

– Darkened Pumpkin Pet blackcat – Free Halloween Pet

– Free Halloween Pet 10KLIKES – 1000 Stars

– 1000 Stars COMMUNITY – 50 Stars

– 50 Stars 1KLIKES – 100 Stars

– 100 Stars STARTER – 50 Stars

How to Redeem Codes in Jump Clicker

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Jump Clicker on the platform of your choice. Click the Twitter Button Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Jump Clicker

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Jump Clicker that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no Expired Jump Clicker Codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.