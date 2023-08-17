Roblox | Kage Tycoon Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Kage Tycoon is a fighting game created by BLMINDS. If you are looking for the latest ‘Kage Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Kage Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Kage Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

25klikes – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards LikePizza! – Redeem code for 7.5K RC

– Redeem code for 7.5K RC NewInsect! – Redeem code for a Luck Boost and a RC Boost

– Redeem code for a Luck Boost and a RC Boost 20Klikes! – Redeem for 10K RC, a Money Boost and a Luck Boost

– Redeem for 10K RC, a Money Boost and a Luck Boost newSeason! – Redeem for a 15KRC & Money Boost

– Redeem for a 15KRC & Money Boost RebirthPass! – Redeem for a RC BOOST

– Redeem for a RC BOOST bigEventSoon! – Redeem for a Luck Boost & RC BOOST

– Redeem for a Luck Boost & RC BOOST beReady! – Redeem for a Luck Boost & a Money Boost

– Redeem for a Luck Boost & a Money Boost newSeasonSoon! – Redeem for 5000$ & RC Boost

– Redeem for 5000$ & RC Boost 15Klikes! – Redeem for $10,000 & 1500RC

– Redeem for $10,000 & 1500RC TenseiMode! Redeem for a RC Boost & Money Boost

Redeem for a RC Boost & Money Boost NewNamikaze! – Redeem for free rewards

– Redeem for free rewards 1mvisits! – Redeem for 1000RC, a RC Boost and an Exp Boost

– Redeem for 1000RC, a RC Boost and an Exp Boost TenseiMode! – Redeem for an Exclusive Luck Boost

– Redeem for an Exclusive Luck Boost 600Kvisits! – Redeem for 1500RC, Limited Money Boost, and Limited EXP Boost

– Redeem for 1500RC, Limited Money Boost, and Limited EXP Boost season1! – Redeem for $10,000 and 2000RC

How to Redeem Codes in Kage Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Kage Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the blue cogwheel icon in the bottom right of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Kage Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Kage Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

80Kvisits! – Redeem for 20,000EXP

– Redeem for 20,000EXP 1500likes! – Redeem for 10K$ and 1000RC

– Redeem for 10K$ and 1000RC 4000visits! – Redeem for 1,000 Rebirth Coins

– Redeem for 1,000 Rebirth Coins 800visits! – Redeem for 1,500 Rebirth Coins

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.