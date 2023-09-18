Roblox | Karate! Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Karate! is a fighting game created by Κarate. If you are looking for the latest ‘Karate!’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Karate!

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Karate!. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

PROUD

PRIMARY

TWILIGHT

SHERBERT

BLITZ

COTTONCANDY

RAINBOW

SUNSET

3XPRESS

How to Redeem Codes in Karate!

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Karate! on the platform of your choice. Go to the Style Vendor (Dressed in Black) Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Karate!

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Karate! that are no longer redeemable.

VALENTINES2023 —Redeem for a Special Card

—Redeem for a Special Card Roses4Boosts —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP V410 —Redeem for 2 hours of 2x XP

—Redeem for 2 hours of 2x XP KARATE! —Redeem for 375 Yen

—Redeem for 375 Yen HELLO2023! —Redeem for an Animated Card

—Redeem for an Animated Card PATCHED —Redeem for 500 Yen

—Redeem for 500 Yen FESTIVE —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP SANTASGIFT —Redeem for 500 XP

—Redeem for 500 XP CHRISTMASCHEER —Redeem for 250 Yen

—Redeem for 250 Yen DOUBLEXP —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP B00ST —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP 3XPERIENCE —Redeem for 250 XP

—Redeem for 250 XP sry4shutd0wn$ —Redeem for 2 hours of 2x exp

—Redeem for 2 hours of 2x exp BLASTOFF —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP XMASMAGIC —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP RAININGYEN —Redeem for 100 Yen

—Redeem for 100 Yen NEWMAP—Redeem for 2 hours of 2x exp

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.