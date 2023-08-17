Roblox | King Legacy Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game King Legacy is a One Piece game created by Venture Lagoons. If you are looking for the latest ‘King Legacy’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For King Legacy

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for King Legacy. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

3xilescha1r – 15 gems

– 15 gems 1MLikes – 10 gems

– 10 gems 2BVisits – 30m FREE 2X EXP + 10 gems

– 30m FREE 2X EXP + 10 gems Update4.6YAY – 20 Gems

– 20 Gems Thx4Waiting – Stat Reset

– Stat Reset 2023 – 5 Gems

– 5 Gems Peodiz – 100,000 Beli

– 100,000 Beli DinoxLive – 100,000 Beli

How to Redeem Codes in King Legacy

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox King Legacy on the platform of your choice. Press M to open the menu. Click on the settings cogwheel on the new menu. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Use. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For King Legacy

Listed below are all the known expired codes for King Legacy that are no longer redeemable.

lagshallnotpass – 15 Gems

– 15 Gems UPDATE4.5.3 – 25 Gems

– 25 Gems 950KLIKES – Reset Stats

– Reset Stats delayedchristmas2022 – 5 Gems

– 5 Gems HYDRAGLYPHICS – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems UPDATE4.0.2 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards UPDATE4 – 5 Gems

– 5 Gems 900KLIKES – Stat Reset

– Stat Reset UPDATE3.5 – 5 Gems

– 5 Gems 650KLIKES – Stat Reset

– Stat Reset Update3_17 – 3 Gems

– 3 Gems Update3_16 – 3 Gems

– 3 Gems Update3_15 – 3 Gems

– 3 Gems Update3 – 3 Gems

– 3 Gems 1MFAV – 5 Gems

– 5 Gems THXFOR1BVISIT – 3 Gems

– 3 Gems 550KLIKES – Stat Reset

– Stat Reset UPDATE4.5.2 – 30 gems

– 30 gems UPDATE4.5.0 – 5 Gems

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.