Roblox | Legends Re:Written Codes (Updated September 2023)

The Roblox game Legends Re:Written is a anime fighting game created by Scrumptious Studio. If you are looking for the latest ‘Legends Re:Written’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Legends Re:Written
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Legends Re:Written. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked and no new codes were added.’
- INFINITYRELEASE—Redeem for 7 Blessing Rolls
- LRWPVPUPDATE—Redeem for 5 Blessing Rolls
- 200KFAVS—Redeem for 10 Blessing Rolls
- BEASTBDAYCODE—Redeem for 7 Blessing Rolls
- CHRISTMAS2022—Redeem for a Christmas Greatsword
- TYFOR20MVISITS—Redeem for 20 Blessing Rolls
- TYFOR65K—Redeem for 10 Blessing Rolls
- 75KLIKES—Redeem for 15 Blessing Rolls
- 60KBLESSINGCODE—Redeem for 9 Blessing Rolls
- 15MVISITSHAT—Redeem for the Fire Fist Hat
- MARINEFORDRAID2022—Redeem for 5 Blessing Rolls
- CLFGS55K—Redeem for the Flame Great Sword
How to Redeem Codes in Legends Re:Written
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Legends Re:Written on the platform of your choice.
- Press the Options Button
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Legends Re:Written
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Legends Re:Written that are no longer redeemable.
- SUB2OGVEXX – Redeem for 5x Blessing Rolls
- 4MILLION – Redeem for 4x Free Blessing Rolls
- 25KLIKES – Redeem for 5x Free Blessing Rolls
- PATCHCOMPLETE – Redeem for 10x Free Blessing Rolls
- 2MVISITSAWARD – Redeem for a Sakuna
- 15KCODE – Redeem for a Chopper Hat
- BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP – Redeem for 4x Free Blessing Rolls
- HALFWAYTO100 – Redeem for 10x Free Blessing Rolls
- 10KLIKES – Redeem for 3x Free Blessing Rolls
- LRW5KLIKES – Redeem for 5x Free Blessing Rolls
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.