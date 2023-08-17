Roblox | Mage Tycoon Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Mage Tycoon is a magic game created by Mage // Tycoon. If you are looking for the latest ‘Mage Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Active Codes For Mage Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Mage Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’

25klikes – Redeem code for 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for 2x XP Boost sorryfordelay – Redeem code for 2x XP Boost

– Redeem code for 2x XP Boost 5milvisits – Redeem code for 50x Gems

– Redeem code for 50x Gems 10klikes – Redeem code for 50x Gems

– Redeem code for 50x Gems 3klikes – Redeem code for 50x Gems

– Redeem code for 50x Gems 500kvisits – Redeem code for 50x Gems

– Redeem code for 50x Gems EpicRelease – Redeem for 1,000 free in-game Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Mage Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Mage Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click on the double book menu icon on the left side of the screen. Click on the settings cogwheel on the right side of the new menu. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Mage Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Mage Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.