Roblox | Mega Noob Simulator Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Mega Noob Simulator is a body building game created by thunder1222 Productions. If you are looking for the latest ‘Mega Noob Simulator’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Active Codes For Mega Noob Simulator
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Mega Noob Simulator. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- smilefreddy – Top Hat
- TRADEME – 100 Heads
- Winter2021 – Tree Noob Pet
- WILD – 100 Coins
- RETRO – 500 coins
- SWASHBUCKLER – 500 coins
- 100M – 100M Noob Pet
- HOLIDAY – Festive Noob Pet
- DOULIFT – 50 Strength
- SPOOK – Halloween Cap
- WORKOUT – 50 Strength
- BUFFNOOB – 50 Heads
- stonk – 50 Coins
- stonks – 500 Coins
- NEWB – 50 Heads
How to Redeem Codes in Mega Noob Simulator
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Mega Noob Simulator on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the triple line Menu button.
- Click on the Codes icon.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Mega Noob Simulator
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Mega Noob Simulator that are no longer redeemable.
- There are currently no expired codes
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.