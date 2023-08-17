Roblox | Military Tycoon Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Military Tycoon is a war game created by InfinityInteractive. If you are looking for the latest ‘Military Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.
Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.
Active Codes For Military Tycoon
Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Military Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.
‘Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.’
- 500mvisits – 100 Diamonds
- fixes – 25 Diamonds
- newjet – 50 Diamonds
- happysaturday – 100k cash
- 900klikes – Free Cash
- 3days – 50k Cash
- 4days – 50k Cash
- PL01 – Free Cash
- LT01 – 500k in-game cash
- patch22 – Free Cash
- freecash – 250k Cash
- skins – 500k Cash
- Hooray50k – Free Rewards
How to Redeem Codes in Military Tycoon
Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.
- Launch Roblox Military Tycoon on the platform of your choice.
- Click on the thumbs up icon on the bottom left of the screen.
- Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive)
- Click Redeem.
- Enjoy your new rewards!
Expired Codes For Military Tycoon
Listed below are all the known expired codes for Military Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.
- terbyte – 200k Cash
- 10k – 150k cash
- t90 – 50 Diamonds
- weekday – 500k in-game cash
- goldcar – 500k in-game cash
- 780k – 500k in-game cash
- ghostship – 25 Gems
- bugs – 500,000 Cash
- followers5k – 100,000 cash
- 600klikes – Free cash
- 550klikes – Free cash
- f16 – Free cash
- hollidayu – Free cash
- newplane – Free cash
- lagfixed – 150,000 cash
- Outage – Redeem code for 750K Cash
- freecash – Redeem code for 750K Cash
- battlecruiser – Redeem code for Free Cash
- badegghunt – Redeem code for Free Cash
- 24ktank – Redeem code for Free Cash
- missiletruck – Redeem code for 150,000 Cash
- 300klikes – Redeem code for Free Cash
What are Roblox Codes?
Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.