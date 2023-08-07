Roblox | Monkey Tycoon Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Monkey Tycoon is a business simulator game created by Team Blue Monkey. If you are looking for the latest ‘Monkey Tycoon’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Monkey Tycoon

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Monkey Tycoon. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

‘Codes were checked on August 7th, 2023 and no new codes were added.’

MonkeyTycoonForever (3) – Redeem this code to get 4.8 million monkeys Enter codes 1 2 3 4 in order

Cipher (1) – Redeem this code to get 4.8 million monkeys Enter codes 1 2 3 4 in order

RIGVSQERGIV (2)

Freeslimemonkey – Redeem this code to get a surprise

Murder – Redeem this code to get a sword for a limited time

Boostmeup – Redeem this code to get a 3x time boost

monkey backwards – Redeem this code to get 350k free monkeys

PlayStreetWars – Redeem this code to get 2 sacrifices

BloodForTheBloodGod – Redeem this code to get 2 sacrifices

Hot – Redeem this code to set yourself on fire

Monkey – Redeem this code to get free monkeys

GOOBLESTHEALIEN – Redeem this code to get 100,000 monkeys

Nothing – Redeem this code to get 1 million monkeys

MichaelsaJoestar – Redeem this code to get 10,000 monkeys

ELSEP03M – Redeem this code to get 10,000 monkeys

LotsOfMonkeys – Redeem this code to get free high-tier monkeys.

Nuclear – Redeem this code to get free high-tier monkeys

Tarantula – Redeem this code to get 1 million monkeys

142496 – Redeem this code to get 1 million monkeys

Bakery – Redeem this code to get 1 million monkeys

Nevergonnasaygoodbye – Redeem this code to get 1 million monkeys

monkey – Redeem this code to get free monkeys

boogers – Redeem this code to get 4.8 Million Monkeys. Interact with the ghost

RollTheDice – Redeem this code to get a random amount of monkeys

Ape – Redeem this code to get 1 million monkeys

IHopeNothingBadHappens – Redeem this code to instantly die

Tarantula – Redeem this code to get 1 million monkeys

Monkey – Redeem this code to get free monkeys

BloodForTheBloodGod – Redeem this code to get 2 sacrifices

Nirvana – Redeem this code to get 2 nukes

statue – Redeem this code to get 4.8 million monkeys

Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou – Redeem this code to get 1 million monkeys

Nuclear – Redeem this code to get a free Nuclear monkey

How to Redeem Codes in Monkey Tycoon

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Monkey Tycoon on the platform of your choice. Click Codes Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Monkey Tycoon

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Monkey Tycoon that are no longer redeemable.

BIGBOI

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.