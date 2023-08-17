Roblox | Muscle Legends Codes (Updated August 2023)

The Roblox game Muscle Legends is a body building game created by Scriptbloxian Studios. If you are looking for the latest ‘Muscle Legends’ codes, then you have come to the right place.

Check out our other code guides for more Roblox fun here.

Active Codes For Muscle Legends

Listed below are all the currently known and working codes for Muscle Legends. Roblox codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked 8/8 and no new codes were added.

spacegems50 – Redeem code for 5,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 5,000 Gems frostgems10 – Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 10,000 Gems Musclestorm50 – Redeem code for 1,500 Strength

– Redeem code for 1,500 Strength spacegems50 – Redeem code for 5,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 5,000 Gems megalift50 – Redeem code for 250 Strength

– Redeem code for 250 Strength speedy50 – Redeem code for 250 Agility

– Redeem code for 250 Agility Skyagility50 – Redeem code for 500 Agility

– Redeem code for 500 Agility galaxycrystal50 – Redeem code for 5,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 5,000 Gems supermuscle100 – Redeem code for 200 Strength

– Redeem code for 200 Strength epicreward500 – Redeem code for 500 Gems

– Redeem code for 500 Gems superpunch100 – Redeem code for 100 Strength

– Redeem code for 100 Strength launch250 – Redeem code for 250 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Muscle Legends

Redeeming Roblox codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Roblox Muscle Legends on the platform of your choice. Click on the twitter icon on the top right of the screen. Copy a code from our active list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive) Click Enter. Enjoy your new rewards!

Expired Codes For Muscle Legends

Listed below are all the known expired codes for Muscle Legends that are no longer redeemable.

There are currently no expired codes

What are Roblox Codes?

Roblox codes are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.